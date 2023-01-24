Giancarlo Esposito on board Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’

January 24, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

Actor Giancarlo Esposito is the latest addition to the all-star cast of Francis Ford Coppola's upcoming feature Megalopolis.

Esposito, known for playing Gus Fring in Breaking Bad series and Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian, joins Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza and Shia LaBeouf.

The movie also features Chloe Fineman, Kathryn Hunter, Dustin Hoffman, DB Sweeney, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Bailey Ives, Grace Vanderwaal, and James Remar.

Coppola has penned the script. The film is currently being shot in Atlanta and New York.

"The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius, and dangerous love," the plotline reads.

Esposito currently stars in Netflix’s heist drama series Kaleidoscopeand plays Adam Clayton Powell Jr in the third season of the MGM+ series Godfather of Harlem. He will be returning as Gideon for the third season of The Mandalorianin March.