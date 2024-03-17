Actress Mayim Bialik calls out Oscars attendees for lack of support for Hamas hostages

March 17, 2024 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

Bialik took to social media to express her disappointment, having wished for all present at the event to have worn yellow ribbons in solidarity with the hostages seized in the Oct. 7 raid, including American citizens. She emphasized the urgency of their safe return and called for widespread solidarity.

Of course I have opinions about a lot of things that went down at the Oscars both on the red carpet and on the stage but here's what I'm going to say: I sure wish every single human being at the Oscars would have worn a yellow ribbon to show support for Hamas immediately… pic.twitter.com/klra6o6fMV — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) March 15, 2024

While some guests and winners, such as Ramy Youssef, Mark Ruffalo, and Billie Eilish wore ceasefire pins, Bialik’s specific call for support seemed to omit Gaza from the narrative entirely.

Youssef explained his pin as part of the broader Artists for Ceasefire movement, stressing the necessity of ending violence in Palestine, particularly against children, saying, “We have a growing list of so many artists who want a permanent immediate ceasefire in Gaza. To get really universal about it, it’s about stop killing kids,”

Earlier this year, protesters disrupted an author chat Bialik was part of due to disagreements with her perspectives.