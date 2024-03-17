GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actress Mayim Bialik calls out Oscars attendees for lack of support for Hamas hostages

‘The Big Bang Theory’ actress would have rather Oscars wore yellow ribbons in support for the hostages at the 96th Academy Awards ceremony

March 17, 2024 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mayim Bialik

Mayim Bialik | Photo Credit: Twitter/@missmayim

Bialik took to social media to express her disappointment, having wished for all present at the event to have worn yellow ribbons in solidarity with the hostages seized in the Oct. 7 raid, including American citizens. She emphasized the urgency of their safe return and called for widespread solidarity.

While some guests and winners, such as Ramy Youssef, Mark Ruffalo, and Billie Eilish wore ceasefire pins, Bialik’s specific call for support seemed to omit Gaza from the narrative entirely.

Oscars 2024 red carpet: Celebrities advocate ceasefire in Gaza, sporting Artists for Peace pins

Youssef explained his pin as part of the broader Artists for Ceasefire movement, stressing the necessity of ending violence in Palestine, particularly against children, saying, “We have a growing list of so many artists who want a permanent immediate ceasefire in Gaza. To get really universal about it, it’s about stop killing kids,”

Earlier this year, protesters disrupted an author chat Bialik was part of due to disagreements with her perspectives.

