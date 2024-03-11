Oscars 2024 red carpet: Celebrities advocate ceasefire in Gaza, sporting Artists for Peace pins

March 11, 2024 04:51 am | Updated 08:19 am IST

Amidst the glitz and glamour of the Oscars red carpet, stars took a poignant stand, sporting red pins in solidarity with Artists for Ceasefire, demanding an immediate end to the Israeli retaliation in Gaza.

Among them were notable figures like singer Billie Eilish and actor Ramy Youssef, who passionately advocated for peace and justice for the people of Palestine.

Youssef, known for his role in Poor Things, emphasized the urgency of the message, stating, “Let’s stop killing kids. Let’s not be part of more war.” The symbolic gesture of wearing red pins echoed the sentiments of over 400 prominent artists who previously urged U.S. President Joe Biden to prioritize a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Joined by fellow artists like Eugene Lee Yang, Ava DuVernay, and Misan Harriman, the display of solidarity extended beyond the red carpet, echoing a global call for peace. The pins not only highlighted the unity within the artistic community but also amplified the voices of those advocating for an end to the violence.

As the stars adorned themselves with these pins, a thousand protesters gathered on Sunset Boulevard, aligning their voices with the plea for ceasefire.