HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actors‘ Strike | SAG-AFTRA says major issues still unresolved with studios

Last week, the union made a comprehensive counteroffer to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group representing Walt Disney Netflix and other major media companies

October 31, 2023 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: SAG-AFTRA members walk the picket line on the 100th day of their ongoing strike outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 20, 2023

FILE PHOTO: SAG-AFTRA members walk the picket line on the 100th day of their ongoing strike outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 20, 2023 | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Striking Hollywood actors and studios remain far apart on key issues and will meet on Tuesday, the actors union SAG-AFTRA said late on Monday.

ALSO READ
Actors’ Strike | George Clooney, Ben Affleck, other Hollywood actors offer $150 million to help end strike

“While talks over the past week have been productive, we remain far apart on key issues,” the union said in an update to its members.

When asked about speculation that negotiations could be over by Halloween, SAG-AFTRA's chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland also said major issues have yet to be resolved. "I don't think we can put a timeline on it at this point," Crabtree-Ireland told.

Explained | Why are Hollywood’s actors and writers on strike at the same after decades?

A representative for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, the union made a comprehensive counteroffer to AMPTP, the group representing Walt Disney Netflix and other major media companies.

ALSO READ
Hollywood Strike | Minority writers fear diversity to fall farther down the agenda after strike

The two sides had suspended talks earlier this month as they clashed over streaming revenue, the use of artificial intelligence and other issues.

Members of SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 actors and other media professionals, have been on strike since July.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.