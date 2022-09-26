Actor Sreenath Bhasi taken into police custody for questioning in verbal abuse case

PTI September 26, 2022 16:20 IST

PTI September 26, 2022 16:20 IST

A case was registered last week based on a journalist's complaint that the actor used abusive words against her and other crew members

Sreenath Bhasi | Photo Credit: @sreenathbhasi/Instagram

A case was registered last week based on a journalist's complaint that the actor used abusive words against her and other crew members

The Kochi city police on Monday took into custody Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi for allegedly hurling abusive words at a woman journalist during an interview, police said. Police summoned the actor to Maradu station in Kochi city on the basis of a complaint filed by a journalist of an online media. "He is in our custody. His statement is being recorded," a police officer said. A case was registered last week against Bhasi based on the journalist's complaint that the actor used abusive words against her and other crew members during an interview as part of the promotion of his latest movie Chattambi. Following this, social media was awash with criticism against his behaviour, with another clip of an earlier interview with a radio jockey, in which he can be heard hurling abusive words on air, also going viral.



Our code of editorial values