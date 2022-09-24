Police to question actor following complaints of using foul language against reporter

Sreenath Bhasi had hurled a volley of abuses against the whole crew after the cameras were switched off

Actor Sreenath Bhasi landed in a controversy on Friday after the reporter of an online media filed a police complaint against him for allegedly using foul language against her and other crew members during an interview as part of the promotion of his latest movie 'Chattambi'. Following this, social media was awash with criticism against his behaviour, with another clip of an earlier interview with a radio jockey, in which he can be heard hurling abusive words on air, also going viral. The Maradu Police, which booked him, is expected to question him soon.

The reporter had in her complaint alleged that Mr.Bhasi had earlier agreed for a fun interview, in which questions would be asked based on the movie's title, as per the suggestion of the movie's public relations agent. However, once the interview started, the actor began making his displeasure clear about what he termed as "plastic questions". After the third question, in which the reporter asked him to rate his co-stars based on their level of 'rowdiness' (a play on the film's name 'Chattambi'), he burst out and demanded the crew to stop filming. As per the complaint, he had hurled a volley of abuses against the whole crew after the cameras were switched off.

The Youtube channel team has also accused him of maintaining such behaviour when the film's promotion team tried to settle the issue. Mr.Bhasi, who had visited a theatre on Friday night for a screening of his film, was mobbed by media persons. Although he initially insisted on answering only questions related to the movie, he later said that he had not abused anyone and had only responded in a way that any normal person who is insulted would respond.