Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi, director Abhishek Pathak get married

Actors Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vidyut Jammwal, Sunny Singh, producer Bhushan Kumar, director Luv Ranjan, Ishita Raj Sharma, and more attended the wedding in Goa

February 10, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST

PTI
Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak

Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak | Photo Credit: @shivaleekaoberoi/Instagram

Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi and Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak have tied the knot, the couple announced on Friday.

The wedding ceremony, which took place in Goa on Thursday, was attended by family and close friends from the film industry.

Shivaleeka, known for films such as Yeh Saali Aashiqui and Khuda Hafiz, shared the news on her official Instagram page alongside photos from the wedding.

Pathak, whose last directorial venture was the blockbuster hit Drishyam 2, also shared the same post on his Instagram page.

The wedding was attended by actors Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vidyut Jammwal, Sunny Singh, producer Bhushan Kumar, director Luv Ranjan, and Ishita Raj Sharma among others.

