Actor Kollam Sudhi killed in accident 

June 05, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Kollam Sudhi

Kollam Sudhi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Kollam Sudhi, 39, killed in an accident at Kaipamangalam on Monday. The car he was travelling collided with a van at Panambikunnu, near Kaipamangalam, at 4.30 a.m. Though Sudhi, who was critically injured in the accident, rushed to a hospital at Kodungallur his life could not be saved.

Sudhi and other television artistes Ullas Arur, Binu Adimaly and Mahesh, were returning after a programme at Vadakara. Other artists too sustained injuries.

Sudhi, who entered the cinema field through television programme, acted in many films including Kattappanayile Hrithwik Roshan and Kuttanadan Marppappa.

