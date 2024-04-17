GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actor Dwarakish’s death: a collection of stories on his journey in Kannada cinema

The veteran artist first made a mark as a comedian before going on to produce more than 50 films under his banner Dwarakish Chitra

April 17, 2024 09:16 am | Updated 12:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Film actor, director and producer Dwarakish

Film actor, director and producer Dwarakish | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The actor-producer debuted as an actor in his maternal uncle Hunsur Krishnamurthy’s Veera Sankalpa in 1964 and eventually made a mark as a comedian before going on to become a prolific producer under the banner Dwarakish Chitra in the Kannada film industry. Marked by the top-notch production value and sustained entertainment, films such as Bhagyavantharu (1977), Kittu Puttu (1977), Singaporenalli Raja Kulla (1978), Manku Thimma (1980), Guru Shishyaru (1981), and others became blockbusters.

Dwarakish, who admitted to being in love with cinema, was involved in many aspects of the trade including acting, directing, producing and distributing films. 

Dwarakish’s association with actor Vishnuvardhan is regarded as one of the most successful combinations in the Kannada film industry. They have made 19 films together.

The Hindu brings you a package of all the stories related to the wonderful actor from the Golden Age of Kannada cinema.

Dwarkish made his debut as an actor in his maternal uncle Hunsur Krishnamurthy’s Veera Sankalpa in 1964.
Movies
Kannada actor-producer Dwarakish, 81, passes away
The Hindu Bureau
Rajkumar and Dwarakish
Movies
Dwarakish tried his hands at politics and was an observer of polls
Nagesh Prabhu
Dwarakish in Kulla Agent 000.
Movies
Dwarakish, a showman whose passion fuelled a golden period in Kannada cinema
Vivek M.V.
Dwarakish at the condolence meeting held for late actor Vishnuvardhan at Palace Ground in Bengaluru in January 2010.
Movies
Dwarakish-Vishnuvardhan: A combination that did wonders at the box office
Vivek M.V.
Movies
For Dwarakish, life comes full circle with 'Ayushmanbhava'
Muralidhara Khajane

