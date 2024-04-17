April 17, 2024 09:16 am | Updated 12:29 pm IST

The actor-producer debuted as an actor in his maternal uncle Hunsur Krishnamurthy’s Veera Sankalpa in 1964 and eventually made a mark as a comedian before going on to become a prolific producer under the banner Dwarakish Chitra in the Kannada film industry. Marked by the top-notch production value and sustained entertainment, films such as Bhagyavantharu (1977), Kittu Puttu (1977), Singaporenalli Raja Kulla (1978), Manku Thimma (1980), Guru Shishyaru (1981), and others became blockbusters.

Dwarakish, who admitted to being in love with cinema, was involved in many aspects of the trade including acting, directing, producing and distributing films.

Dwarakish’s association with actor Vishnuvardhan is regarded as one of the most successful combinations in the Kannada film industry. They have made 19 films together.

The Hindu brings you a package of all the stories related to the wonderful actor from the Golden Age of Kannada cinema.