Actor Ajith contributes ₹1.25 crores to coronavirus fund

Actor Ajith Kumar has announced his bit to support the nation’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic with a contribution equalling around Rs 1.25 crores in total.

The Viswasam star has donated 50 lakhs for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM Cares fund, 50 lakhs for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's relief fund and has also given 25 lakhs for the welfare of the FEFSI employees.

The actor was shooting for his next film Valimai directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, that has been put on hold temporarily with the lockdown across India,

Earlier, actors like Rajinikanth (₹50 lakh), the Suriya Sivakumar family, Vijay Sethupathi and Sivakarthikeyan (₹10 lakh), producer Kalaipuli S Thanu (250 bags of 25kg rice) and actor Yogi Babu (50 bags of 25kg rice) among others have made a few contributions as well to relief measures to handle the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.