Actor Aaron Pierre departs Marvel’s upcoming ‘Blade’ series

March 18, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

Marvel’s upcoming Blade series faces another setback as Aaron Pierre, initially cast for a role, has parted ways with the project, according to reports from Variety.

The announcement came directly from Pierre himself during the 55th NAACP Image Awards, where he confirmed his departure from the project. Initially involved in discussions about his role, Pierre said, “Early on, there were conversations. As the project evolved, I’m no longer part of that — attached.”

Pierre was set to join Mahershala Ali in the cast, who is portraying the iconic vampire hunter originally brought to life by Wesley Snipes. Although Pierre’s role had not been officially disclosed, reports indicated he was selected for the part after an extensive casting process.

The departure of Pierre adds another spanner in the works to the already tumultuous development journey of the Blade series. With a revolving door of directors and writers, including recent changes with director Bassam Tariq and writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour exiting, the project has seen its fair share of challenges, since July 2021.

Despite this setback, Pierre remains optimistic about his future endeavors, citing his involvement in projects such as Rebel Ridge with Jeremy Saulnier and the The Lion King prequel with Barry Jenkins. Both projects are slated for release this year.