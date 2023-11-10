HamberMenu
Disney delays next 'Deadpool' movie, 'Blade' and more in post-strike shuffle

The next ‘Deadpool,’ which had been scheduled to reach theatres in May, will now debut in late July, Disney said in a statement; that forced the company to move its planned July release ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ to February 2025.

November 10, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

Reuters
This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Ryan Reynolds in a scene from ‘Deadpool 2’

This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Ryan Reynolds in a scene from 'Deadpool 2'

Walt Disney delayed the release of Marvel movie "Blade," a new "Deadpool" instalment, and several other films on Thursday as Hollywood studios adjusted schedules following the end of the four-month actors' strike.

The next "Deadpool," which had been scheduled to reach theaters in May, will now debut in late July, Disney said in a statement. That forced the company to move its planned July release, "Captain America: Brave New World," to February 2025.

Another Marvel superhero film, "Thunderbolts," was pushed to July 2025, and "Blade" was postponed until November 2025.

The 118-day actors strike shut down production of scripted TV shows and movies. After a tentative labor agreement was reached on Wednesday, studios and actors are working out schedules to finish uncompleted projects.

Outside of Marvel, Disney moved the debut of "Mufasa: The Lion King" to December 2024, five months later that originally planned.

