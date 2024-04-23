GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Academy updates Oscars 2025 rulebook for composers, eligibility and more

The 97th annual Academy Awards will updated rules and campaign protocols for its next ceremony slated for March 2, 2025

April 23, 2024 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

ANI
The 96th Academy Awards

The 96th Academy Awards | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Hollywood's most prestigious film awards, the Oscars, are undergoing significant changes as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) introduced updated rules and campaign protocols for its 97th edition, slated for March 2 next year.

Oscars 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ wins Best Picture in epic landslide

In a bid to bolster traditional movie theatres, the Academy has revised the eligibility criteria for films, according to The Hollywood Reporter. From now on, films must screen for at least one week in select metropolitan areas including Los Angeles County, New York City, the Bay Area, Chicago, Atlanta, and a new addition, Dallas-Fort Worth. Additionally, films must meet expanded theatrical standards in multiple US markets and international territories.

97th Oscars set for March, 2025 with an extended voting period

An interesting development is the convergence between the Animated Feature and International Feature categories. Animated feature films submitted by foreign countries can now be considered for both categories, provided they meet eligibility requirements.

Composers are set to benefit from the changes as well. The Best Original Score category will now feature a shortlist of 20 titles instead of 15, and up to three composers can now receive individual statuettes for their contributions to a score.

Writers aiming for Oscar recognition must now also provide a final shooting script, a move that may impact films with extensive improvisation.

Oscars: Academy updates rules for Best Picture eligibility

Special awards presented during the Governors Awards ceremony are also undergoing modifications. The Irving G Thalberg Memorial Award will no longer be in the form of a bust but an Oscar statuette, while the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award has been redefined to honour humanitarian efforts promoting human welfare and addressing inequities. Furthermore, two awards presented at the Scientific and Technical Awards have been renamed to honour technological contributions more effectively.

The Academy has also updated campaign promotional regulations, outlining guidelines for promoting Oscars-eligible motion pictures and performances to its members.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.