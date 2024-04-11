97th Oscars set for March, 2025 with an extended voting period

April 11, 2024 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

The 97th Oscars ceremony is slated for Sunday, March 2, 2025, according to an announcement made jointly by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC. The new date aligns with recent years’ scheduling, maintaining a tradition of holding the event in March following a successful streak of increased viewership.

One notable change in the scheduling is the avoidance of a clash with Austin’s SXSW festival, which had occurred in the past two years. The ceremony will once again commence an hour earlier than usual, at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT, broadcasting from the iconic Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, ensuring a global reach spanning over 200 territories.

The key dates for submissions and voting have been meticulously outlined: the deadline for general entry and best picture submissions is set for Thursday, Nov. 14. Preliminary voting for shortlists across ten categories will occur from Dec. 9-13, with results to be announced on Dec. 17. Following this, the nominations voting period will take place from Jan. 8-12, with the official nominations unveiling scheduled for Friday, Jan. 17, marking a slight deviation from the traditional timing.

Another important change this year is the extended period between nominations and final voting, spanning almost four weeks. This elongated duration places additional emphasis on winning major guild awards like DGA, PGA, and SAG.