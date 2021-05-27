Movies

Aaron Taylor-Johnson to headline Sony’s ‘Kraven the Hunter’

Aaron Taylor-Johnson  

Sony Pictures has roped in actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson to play the lead role in “Kraven the Hunter”, based on one of Spider-Man’s oldest foes.

“Triple Frontier” director J C Chandor will direct the movie which hails from Sony’s universe of Marvel characters.

Richard Wenk, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway have penned the screenplay, reported Variety.

In the Marvel Comics, Kraven is a vicious big game hunter named Sergei Kravinoff, and is also part of the original members of Spider-Man’s infamous rogues gallery, Sinister Six.

He considers himself to be the world’s greatest hunter, a moniker he earns at first through his prowess at tracking and killing big game, often with his bare hands.

But eventually, his drive to maintain his grip on his title leads him to ingest a serum that gives him super-strength and stamina, and slows down is aging considerably.

Since his debut in 1964 in the comics, the character has appeared in many animated series and video games adaptations of Spider-Man.

Matt Tolmach and Avi Arad are producing the film, which will be the third anti-hero movie in the Spider-Man universe, following “Venom” and the upcoming “Morbius”.

“Kraven the Hunter” is set for release on January 13, 2023.

Taylor-Johnson previously essayed the role of superhero Pietro Maximoff aka Quicksilver in 2015 Marvel blockbuster “Avengers: Age of Ultron”.

The actor’s film credits also include movies like “Anna Karenina”, “Godzilla”, “Nocturnal Animals” and most recently “Tenet”.

