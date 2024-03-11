GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Oscars 2024 | Here is the full list of winners

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ won in 7 of the 13 categories it was nominated for at the 96th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.

March 11, 2024 04:44 am | Updated 08:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Emma Stone wins the Oscar for Best Actress for “Poor Things” and Cillian Murphy wins the Oscar for Best Actor for “Oppenheimer” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024.

Emma Stone wins the Oscar for Best Actress for “Poor Things” and Cillian Murphy wins the Oscar for Best Actor for “Oppenheimer” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Hollywood’s biggest night is here! The 96th edition of the Academy Awards, the most prestigious event in Hollywood, is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Calfornia, United States, with Jimmy Kimmel returning as the host for the fourth time.

As expected, all eyes are on Christopher Nolan and his Oppenheimer cast and crew as the biopic on the father of the atomic bomb has received a staggering 13 nominations to its name, including Best Director for Nolan, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy.

While Paul Giamatti proves to be a strong competitor for Murphy with his much-acclaimed turn in The Holdovers, Downey Jr. has veteran Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon) competing with him for the Best Supporting Actor. On the Best Actress front, Emma Stone for Poor Thingsand Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moonseem to be the frontrunners. Other titles that are expected to win big are Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things.

Notably, this year, five past winners in each acting category will together announce winners for the first time since 2009. Among the many announced presenters are: Zendaya, Al Pacino, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Steven Spielberg, Dwayne Johnson, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage and Bad Bunny.

ALSO READ | Oscar nominations 2024 | ‘Oppenheimer’ dominates, Greta Gerwig passed over for best director

Here’s the complete list of winners (updating live)

Best Picture
  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer - WINNER
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest
Oscars 2024: Highlights from Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue
Director Christopher Nolan and Producers Emma Thomas and Charles Roven win the Oscar for Best Picture for “Oppenheimer” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024.

Director Christopher Nolan and Producers Emma Thomas and Charles Roven win the Oscar for Best Picture for “Oppenheimer” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Best Actor
  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • ‘Colman Domingo - Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer - WINNER
  • Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Cillian Murphy wins the Oscar for Best Actor for “Oppenheimer” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024.

Cillian Murphy wins the Oscar for Best Actor for “Oppenheimer” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Best Actress
  • Annett Bening - Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro
  • Emma Stone - Poor Things - WINNER
Emma Stone wins the Oscar for Best Actress for “Poor Things” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024

Emma Stone wins the Oscar for Best Actress for “Poor Things” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Oscars Red Carpet: Celebrities advocate ceasefire in Gaza, sporting Artists for Peace pins
Best Supporting Actress
  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera - Barbie
  • Jodie Foster - Nyad
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers - WINNER
Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “The Holdovers” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “The Holdovers” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Best Supporting Actor
  • Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer - WINNER
  • Ryan Gosling - Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Oscars 2024: Messi from ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ steals spotlight at Oscars despite ban rumors
Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for “Oppenheimer” during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for “Oppenheimer” during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Best Director
  • Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese
  • Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan - WINNER
  • Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
  • The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Christopher Nolan wins the Oscar for Best Director for “Oppenheimer” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024.

Christopher Nolan wins the Oscar for Best Director for “Oppenheimer” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Best Adapted Screenplay
  • American Fiction - Cord Jefferson - WINNER
  • Barbie - Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
  • Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
  • Poor Things - Tony McNamara
  • The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Best Original Screenplay
  • Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari - WINNER
  • The Holdovers - David Hemingson
  • Maestro - Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer
  • May December - Samy Burch
  • Past Lives - Celine Song
‘Anatomy of a Fall’: How the legal drama goes beyond the confines of labels
Best Original Song
  • The Fire Inside - Flamin’ Hot (Diane Warren)
  • I’m Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
  • It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
  • Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)
  • What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell) - WINNER
Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell win the Oscar for Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell win the Oscar for Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Best Original Score
  • American Fiction - Laura Karpman
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - John Williams
  • Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson - WINNER
  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson
  • Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix
Ludwig Goransson wins the Oscar for Best Original Score for “Oppenheimer” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024.

Ludwig Goransson wins the Oscar for Best Original Score for “Oppenheimer” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Best International Feature
  • Io Capitano
  • Perfect Days
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Teachers’ Lounge
  • The Zone of Interest - WINNER
Oscars 2024: ‘The Zone of Interest’ wins best international film
Director, Jonathan Glazer, winner of the Best International Feature for “The Zone of Interest”, poses in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Director, Jonathan Glazer, winner of the Best International Feature for “The Zone of Interest”, poses in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. | Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes

Best Animated Feature
Oscars 2024: Distinct styles, themes and creators make up this year’s Best Animated Feature nominees
  • The Boy and the Heron - WINNER
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Documentary Feature
  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President - Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek
  • The Eternal Memory - Maite Alberdi
  • Four Daughters - Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
  • To Kill a Tiger - Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim
  • 20 Days in Mariupol - Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath - WINNER
Director Mstyslav Chernov, producers Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath win the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film for “20 Days in Mariupol” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024.

Director Mstyslav Chernov, producers Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath win the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film for “20 Days in Mariupol” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Best Costume Design
  • Barbie - Jacqueline Durran
  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Jacqueline West
  • Napoleon - Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
  • Oppenheimer - Ellen Mirojnick
  • Poor Things - Holly Waddington - WINNER
Best Make-up and Hairstyling
  • Golda - Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue
  • Maestro - Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell
  • Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel
  • Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston - WINNER
  • Society of the Snow - Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé
Best Production Design
  • Barbie - Sarah Greenwood; set decoration: Katie Spencer
  • Killers of the Flower Moon - production design: Jack Fisk; set decoration: Adam Willis
  • Napoleon - production design: Arthur Max; set decoration: Elli Griff
  • Oppenheimer - production design: Ruth De Jong; set decoration: Claire Kaufman
  • Poor Things - production design: James Price and Shona Heath; set decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek - WINNER
Best Sound
  • The Creator - Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
  • Maestro - Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
  • Oppenheimer - Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell
  • The Zone of Interest - Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn - WINNER
Best Film Editing
  • Anatomy of a Fall - Laurent Sénéchal
  • The Holdovers - Kevin Tent
  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Thelma Schoonmaker
  • Oppenheimer - Jennifer Lame - WINNER
  • Poor Things - Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Best Cinematography
  • El Conde - Edward Lachman
  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Rodrigo Prieto
  • Maestro - Matthew Libatique
  • Oppenheimer - Hoyte van Hoytema - WINNER
  • Poor Things - Robbie Ryan
Best Visual Effects
  • The Creator - Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould
  • Godzilla Minus One - Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima - WINNER
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould
  • Napoleon - Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould
Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima pose with the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for “Godzilla Minus One” in the Oscars photo room at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024.

Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima pose with the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for “Godzilla Minus One” in the Oscars photo room at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Carlos Barria

Best Live Action Short
  • The After - Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham
  • Invincible - Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron
  • Knight of Fortune - Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk
  • Red, White and Blue - Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - Wes Anderson and Steven Rales - WINNER
Best Animated Short
  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - WINNERS
Best Documentary Short
  • The ABCs of Book Banning - Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
  • The Barber of Little Rock - John Hoffman and Christine Turner
  • Island In Between - S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
  • The Last Repair Shop - Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers - WINNER
  • Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó - Sean Wang and Sam Davis

