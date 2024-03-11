Oscars 2024 | Here is the full list of winners

Hollywood’s biggest night is here! The 96th edition of the Academy Awards, the most prestigious event in Hollywood, is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Calfornia, United States, with Jimmy Kimmel returning as the host for the fourth time.
As expected, all eyes are on Christopher Nolan and his Oppenheimer cast and crew as the biopic on the father of the atomic bomb has received a staggering 13 nominations to its name, including Best Director for Nolan, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy.
While Paul Giamatti proves to be a strong competitor for Murphy with his much-acclaimed turn in The Holdovers, Downey Jr. has veteran Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon) competing with him for the Best Supporting Actor. On the Best Actress front, Emma Stone for Poor Thingsand Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moonseem to be the frontrunners. Other titles that are expected to win big are Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things.
Notably, this year, five past winners in each acting category will together announce winners for the first time since 2009. Among the many announced presenters are: Zendaya, Al Pacino, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Steven Spielberg, Dwayne Johnson, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage and Bad Bunny.
Here’s the complete list of winners (updating live)
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer - WINNER
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- ‘Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer - WINNER
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
- Annett Bening - Nyad
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Emma Stone - Poor Things - WINNER
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- America Ferrera - Barbie
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers - WINNER
- Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
- Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer - WINNER
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
- Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese
- Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan - WINNER
- Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
- The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
- American Fiction - Cord Jefferson - WINNER
- Barbie - Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
- Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things - Tony McNamara
- The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
- Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari - WINNER
- The Holdovers - David Hemingson
- Maestro - Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer
- May December - Samy Burch
- Past Lives - Celine Song
- The Fire Inside - Flamin’ Hot (Diane Warren)
- I’m Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
- It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)
- What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell) - WINNER
- American Fiction - Laura Karpman
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - John Williams
- Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson - WINNER
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson
- Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix
- Io Capitano
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Teachers’ Lounge
- The Zone of Interest - WINNER
- The Boy and the Heron - WINNER
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President - Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek
- The Eternal Memory - Maite Alberdi
- Four Daughters - Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
- To Kill a Tiger - Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim
- 20 Days in Mariupol - Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath - WINNER
- Barbie - Jacqueline Durran
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Jacqueline West
- Napoleon - Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
- Oppenheimer - Ellen Mirojnick
- Poor Things - Holly Waddington - WINNER
- Golda - Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue
- Maestro - Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell
- Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel
- Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston - WINNER
- Society of the Snow - Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé
- Barbie - Sarah Greenwood; set decoration: Katie Spencer
- Killers of the Flower Moon - production design: Jack Fisk; set decoration: Adam Willis
- Napoleon - production design: Arthur Max; set decoration: Elli Griff
- Oppenheimer - production design: Ruth De Jong; set decoration: Claire Kaufman
- Poor Things - production design: James Price and Shona Heath; set decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek - WINNER
- The Creator - Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
- Maestro - Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
- Oppenheimer - Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell
- The Zone of Interest - Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn - WINNER
- Anatomy of a Fall - Laurent Sénéchal
- The Holdovers - Kevin Tent
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Thelma Schoonmaker
- Oppenheimer - Jennifer Lame - WINNER
- Poor Things - Yorgos Mavropsaridis
- El Conde - Edward Lachman
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Rodrigo Prieto
- Maestro - Matthew Libatique
- Oppenheimer - Hoyte van Hoytema - WINNER
- Poor Things - Robbie Ryan
- The Creator - Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould
- Godzilla Minus One - Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima - WINNER
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould
- Napoleon - Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould
- The After - Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham
- Invincible - Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron
- Knight of Fortune - Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk
- Red, White and Blue - Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - Wes Anderson and Steven Rales - WINNER
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - WINNERS
- The ABCs of Book Banning - Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
- The Barber of Little Rock - John Hoffman and Christine Turner
- Island In Between - S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
- The Last Repair Shop - Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers - WINNER
- Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó - Sean Wang and Sam Davis