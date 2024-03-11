Oscars 2024 | Here is the full list of winners

March 11, 2024 04:44 am | Updated 08:14 am IST

Hollywood’s biggest night is here! The 96th edition of the Academy Awards, the most prestigious event in Hollywood, is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Calfornia, United States, with Jimmy Kimmel returning as the host for the fourth time.

As expected, all eyes are on Christopher Nolan and his Oppenheimer cast and crew as the biopic on the father of the atomic bomb has received a staggering 13 nominations to its name, including Best Director for Nolan, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy.

While Paul Giamatti proves to be a strong competitor for Murphy with his much-acclaimed turn in The Holdovers, Downey Jr. has veteran Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon) competing with him for the Best Supporting Actor. On the Best Actress front, Emma Stone for Poor Thingsand Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moonseem to be the frontrunners. Other titles that are expected to win big are Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things.

Notably, this year, five past winners in each acting category will together announce winners for the first time since 2009. Among the many announced presenters are: Zendaya, Al Pacino, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Steven Spielberg, Dwayne Johnson, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage and Bad Bunny.

Here’s the complete list of winners (updating live)

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

‘Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer - WINNER

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best Actress

Annett Bening - Nyad

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Emma Stone - Poor Things - WINNER

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers - WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer - WINNER

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best Director

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan - WINNER

Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction - Cord Jefferson - WINNER

Barbie - Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Poor Things - Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari - WINNER

- The Holdovers - David Hemingson

Maestro - Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer

May December - Samy Burch

Past Lives - Celine Song

Best Original Song

The Fire Inside - Flamin’ Hot (Diane Warren)

I’m Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)

What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell) - WINNER

Best Original Score

American Fiction - Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - John Williams

Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson - WINNER

Killers of the Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson

Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix

Best International Feature

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest - WINNER

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron - WINNER

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President - Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

The Eternal Memory - Maite Alberdi

Four Daughters - Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

To Kill a Tiger - Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

20 Days in Mariupol - Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath - WINNER

Best Costume Design

Barbie - Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon - Jacqueline West

Napoleon - Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Oppenheimer - Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things - Holly Waddington - WINNER

Best Make-up and Hairstyling

Golda - Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

Maestro - Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel

Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston - WINNER

Society of the Snow - Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

Best Production Design

Barbie - Sarah Greenwood; set decoration: Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon - production design: Jack Fisk; set decoration: Adam Willis

Napoleon - production design: Arthur Max; set decoration: Elli Griff

Oppenheimer - production design: Ruth De Jong; set decoration: Claire Kaufman

Poor Things - production design: James Price and Shona Heath; set decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek - WINNER

Best Sound

The Creator - Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Maestro - Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer - Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell

The Zone of Interest - Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn - WINNER

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall - Laurent Sénéchal

The Holdovers - Kevin Tent

Killers of the Flower Moon - Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer - Jennifer Lame - WINNER

Poor Things - Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Best Cinematography

El Conde - Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon - Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro - Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer - Hoyte van Hoytema - WINNER

Poor Things - Robbie Ryan

Best Visual Effects

The Creator - Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

Godzilla Minus One - Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima - WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

Napoleon - Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

Best Live Action Short

The After - Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

Invincible - Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

Knight of Fortune - Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

Red, White and Blue - Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - Wes Anderson and Steven Rales - WINNER

Best Animated Short

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - WINNERS

Best Documentary Short