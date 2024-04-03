82nd Golden Globe Awards' date unveiled

April 03, 2024 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

On Tuesday, CBS and the Golden Globes announced the date for the 82nd annual ceremony. The next edition of the Golden Globes will take place on January 5, 2025.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the show will air live coast to coast from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).

Nominations for The Golden Globe Awards will be announced on Monday, December 9. The Globes aired on NBC for all but two years from 1996 to 2023. The show wasn't televised in 2008 due to a WGA strike or in 2022 amid widely reported ethical and membership issues within the organization. The Globes moved to CBS earlier this year, Billboard reported.

Here are the key dates for the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards:

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024: Submission website opens for 2025 Golden Globe motion picture and television entries.

Monday, Nov. 4, 2024: Deadline for motion picture and television submissions. Entries for the submissions must be completed online at https://goldenglobes.dmds.com/en. The website will open on Aug. 1, 2024.

Monday, Nov. 18, 2024: Deadline for television nomination ballots to be sent to all voters.

Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024: Final screening date for television.

Monday, Nov. 25, 2024 by 5:00 p.m. PT: Deadline for receipt of television nomination ballots.

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024: Deadline for motion picture nomination ballots to be sent to all voters.

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024: Final screening date for motion pictures and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award.

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 by 5:00 p.m. PT: Deadline for the receipt of motion picture nomination ballots.

Monday, Dec. 9, 2024 at 5:00 a.m. PT: Announcement of nominations for the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2024: Final ballots sent to all voters.

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 by 5:00 p.m. PT: Deadline for the receipt of final ballots.

Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. PT: Presentation of the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The Golden Globes honor talent across both film and TV categories. (ANI)