Zoe Saldaña says it would be “a huge loss” for Marvel not to bring back ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

April 02, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

Actor Zoe Saldaña in a recent interview has said that it would be “a huge loss for Marvel” if the studio didn’t find a way to make another Guardians of the Galaxy movie. However, the actor added that she has moved on from playing Gamora in the Marvel films.

The actor said this during an episode of The Playlist’s “Discourse” podcast when asked if she would like to reprise her role as Gamora in the future Marvel Cinematic Universe as James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy has come to an end.

“I mean, so far, I think that she is [gone for good] for me, but I don’t think Gamora has gone for good,” said the actor, suggesting that the character could still very well exist within the Marvel Cinematic Universe or its multiverse, as reported by Variety.

“I would think it would be a huge loss for Marvel if they didn’t find a way to bring back the Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s just such a fan-favourite group of misfits, you know? And then at the helm, they had a voice like James Gunn’s writing — which is just so marvellous for and very specific for this genre. And it’s so great for this genre as well. So, I would be the first one in the first row to sort of celebrate when the Guardians of the Galaxy come back,” Variety quoted Saldaña.

Saldaña’s statements come as a surprise as Gunn has moved on to DC and is currently at the forefront of creating a new cinematic universe for DC, while several of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars including Dave Bautista who played Drax the Destroyer have said that the 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was their last Guardians movie.

The three Guardians of the Galaxy films starred Saldaña alongside Chris Pratt, Bautista, Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Vin Diesel (Groot), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Michael Rooker (Yondu Udonta) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis). The third film ended with a new team of Guardians that included Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Kraglin ( played by Sean Gunn), Cosmo (voiced by Maria Bakalova) and Adam Warlock (played by Will Poulter).

Meanwhile, Saldaña, in the interview, has also said that she is hopeful about being a part of the fourth Star Trek movie. It was reported earlier that a fourth film is currently in development with The Flight Attendant creator Steve Yockey as scribe. Variety’s report states that the film will “centre upon on the crew that appeared in Star Trek (2009), Stark Trek Into Darkness (2013) and Star Trek Beyond (2016), including Saldaña as Uhura, Chris Pine as James T. Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock, Karl Urban as Dr. Leonard ‘Bones’ McCoy, Simon Pegg as Montgomery ‘Scotty’ Scott, John Cho as Hikaru Sulu and more.

“I had a wonderful experience through and through and through the three times that I was a part of that team. I know that they’re always trying to sort of aim to wrangle everybody together, but I also know that Paramount is working on a new sort of fresh take on ‘Star Trek,’ which I think is such a wonderful franchise that should live for a very long time, whether or not us as the original remake cast can come back. I don’t know, but I certainly hope so,” said Saldaña

Meanwhile, Saldaña will be seen in the upcoming sequels to James Cameron’s Avatar, reprising her role as Neytiri. The actor will be seen next in a new drama, The Absence of Eden, co-starring Garrett Hedlund and Adria Arjona.