HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘800’ trailer: Muthiah Muralidaran’s biopic shows persecution of Sri Lankan Tamils, touches upon many sensitive issues

From the Sri Lankan civil war and the persecution of Sri Lankan Tamils to Murali’s infamous chucking controversy and the 2009 terror attack against the Sri Lankan cricket team, the trailer of ‘800’ touches upon many sensitive topics

September 05, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Madhurr Mittal as Muthiah Muralidaran in ‘800’

Madhurr Mittal as Muthiah Muralidaran in ‘800’ | Photo Credit: Movie Train Motion Pictures

The trailer of 800, the upcoming biographical movie on the legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Muthiah Muralidaran, was released by the makers today. Directed by MS Sripathy, the film stars Madhurr Mittal as the veteran off-spinner.

ALSO READ
Sachin Tendulkar to unveil the trailer of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic ‘800’

The trailer opens up to a news relay on a violent clash between the Tamils in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, and the police. We then see glimpses of how a young Sri Lankan Tamil boy with big dreams fights all odds and the discrimination he faces for his Tamil identity to become the pride of the nation. As actor Nassar’s character states, “For someone who hails from a group of immigrant labourers, getting recognised as a citizen itself is difficult. Today, he has grown to a place where the whole nation is looking at him in awe.”

The film also touches upon one of the most difficult phases of Muralidaran’s cricketing career - the ‘illegal bowling action’ controversy that erupted after umpire Darrell Hair no-balled Murali seven times in 1995 during the Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne and later by umpire Ross Emerson in 1996 during Sri Lanka’s ODI against the West Indies. We see Murali take multiple rounds of testing to prove himself, a fight he would be forced to put up throughout his international career.

ALSO READ
Chronicles of a carnage foretold

In an unexpected turn, we also see Murali meet members of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam in the scene with actor Narain seemingly playing a commander of the organisation. We also see the 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lanka national cricket team in Pakistan, when a convoy of the Sri Lankans were fired upon by gunmen.

The three-minute trailer promises a heart-wrenching story of one of the greatest off-spinners in the world who took 800 Test wickets, 530+ ODI wickets, and made several world records. He is to-date the highest wicket-taker in both Test and ODI formats and averages over six wickets per Test match.

800 has a screenplay written by director Sripathy along with Shehan Karunatilaka. With music scored by Ghibran, the film has cinematography by RD Rajasekar and editing by Praveen KL. The film is produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Vivek Rangachari.

ALSO READ
Heckler’s veto: On Vijay Sethupathi's withdrawal from Muralitharan biopic '800'

It is to be mentioned that 800 was initially announced with actor Vijay Sethupathi set to play the lead role. However, controversy erupted in Tamil Nadu as many political leaders said that the actor should not act in the biopic of a person “who had earlier made comments that were perceived to be in support of the war waged by Sri Lankan forces against LTTE.” Vijay then stepped away from the project after Muralidaran wrote a letter urging him to do so as to not encounter problems in his career in future.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.