Sachin Tendulkar to unveil the trailer of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic ‘800’

‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actor Madhur Mittal will be portraying the role of the legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in the biopic

September 05, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar | Photo Credit: ANI

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will unveil the official trailer of Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic film titled 800. The trailer of the film will be unveiled on September 5 in Mumbai.

Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal will be seen portraying the role of the legendary Sri Lankan spinner in his biopic. Vijay Sethupathi was first roped in to play Muralitharan but he opted out of the project following a controversy. Written and directed by MS Sripathy, the film will be released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

ALSO READ
Vijay Sethupathi pulls out of '800' after Muthiah Muralitharan's letter

The official release date of the film is still awaited. Member of the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, Muralitharan is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in the history of the sport and is the only bowler to take 800 Test wickets and 530+ ODI wickets.

He is also the highest wicket-taker in both Test and ODI formats and averages over six wickets per Test match. Notably, Muralitharan had dismissed Tendulkar a total of 13 times in his career.

