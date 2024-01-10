GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘3 Body Problem’ trailer: Netflix brings a dense sci-fi mystery

Adapted from the bestselling novels by Chinese writer Liu Cixin, ‘3 Body Problem’ is co-created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the minds behind the iconic HBO series ‘Game of Thrones’

January 10, 2024 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the trailer for ‘3 Body Problem’

A still from the trailer for '3 Body Problem'

Netflix has premiered the trailer for their new science-fiction epic series, 3 Body Problem.

Adapted from the bestselling novels by Chinese writer Liu Cixin, the series promises a dense mystery layered on apocalyptic sci-fi spectacle.

In the trailer, we learn that a mysterious force — “someone...or something” — is murdering scientists across the globe. Benedict Wong plays a detective investigating these high-profile killings. His path intersects with nanotech researcher Auggie Salazar, played by Mexican actor Eiza González, who’s been observing strange numerical patterns somehow linked to the case. The makers have gender-swapped the character, who is a male named Wang Miao in the books.

In its simplest summation, 3 Body Problem is a multi-layered saga revolving around humanity’s contact with a hostile alien civilization.

“A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history,” reads the show’s synopsis.

3 Body Problem is created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the minds behind the iconic HBO series Game of Thrones, along with Emmy-nominated writer-producer Alexander Woo. GOT actor John Bradley is featured in the cast.

The series will premiere on Netflix on March 21.

