‘3 Body Problem’ teaser: ‘Game of Thrones’ creators bring epic sci-fi saga

Television luminaries David Benioff and D. B. Weiss return with a grand adaptation of Liu Cixin’s blockbuster sci-fi novel, set to debut on Netflix in January, 2024

June 20, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Three Body Problem’

Netflix recently debuted the teaser of 3 Body Problem at their TUDUM fan event in São Paulo, Brazil.

Adapted from Chinese writer Liu Cixin’s epic sci-fi novel — part of a bestselling trilogy titled Remembrance of Earth’s Past3 Body Problem is produced and show-run by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. The duo have co-written the series with Alexander Woo (True Blood). They have developed it under their banner Bighead Littlehead, which signed an overall content deal with Netflix in 2019.

According to a synopsis posted online by Netflix, 3 Body Problem follows “a young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China” that “reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day.”

“As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history,” the synopsis adds.

The series stars Jess Hong, Liam Cunningham, Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Eiza González, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, Jonathan Pryce, Rosalind Chao, Ben Schnetzer and Eve Ridley.

Liu Cixin’s 2008 novel, The Three-Body Problem, was a global blockbuster and is considered a landmark in contemporary science fiction writing.

The 107-second teaser unveils a grandly enigmatic world combining history, astrophysics and the search for extraterrestrial life.

3 Body Problem will debut on Netflix in January, 2024.

