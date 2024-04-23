GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

2024 Padma awards | Veteran Punjabi actress Nirmal Rishi receives Padma Shri

Nirmal Rishi shot to fame with her portrayal of Gulabo Maasi in the film, ‘Long Da Lishkara’

April 23, 2024 12:25 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST

ANI
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Shri award to actor Nirmal Rishi during the Padma Awards 2024 ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Shri award to actor Nirmal Rishi during the Padma Awards 2024 ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Veteran actor Nirmal Rishi, best known for her work in Punjabi film industry, was conferred with the Padma Shri award on Monday. Nirmal Rishi received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremonial function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

Venkaiah Naidu, Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup, Ram Naik conferred Padma awards

After attending the ceremony, Nirmal Rishi spoke to ANI and expressed her happiness. "When I got the first call, I got nervous. I am happy that I received the award. I have done a lot of theatre. I have worked in around 100 films," Nirmal Rishi said.

Nirmal Rishi shot to fame with her portrayal of Gulabo Maasi in the film, Long Da Lishkara. Her career boasts a rich tapestry of roles, with notable appearances in films like Nikka Zaildar, and Nikka Zaildar 2.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours of the country, are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. President Droupadi Murmu presented 3 Padma Vibhushan, 8 Padma Bhushan and 55 Padma Shri Awards for the year 2024 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony, held at the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday.

ALSO READ:Know the Padma award winners | A package

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, many Ministers of the Union and other dignitaries were present at the ceremony. After the investiture ceremony, Shah interacted with the Padma Awardees at a dinner hosted by the Home Minister at his residence in New Delhi.

Related Topics

Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.