10 years of ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’: Deepika Padukone goes down memory lane, shares reunion picture

June 01, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST

Actor Deepika Padukone shared pictures on social media of the reunion of the cast and crew of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the romantic drama that clocked 10 years recently. The reunion bash was attended by the likes of Deepika, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, director Ayank Mukerji, composer Pritam and producer Karan Johar.

“Yaadien mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain...Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge (Memories are like a box of sweets. Once you open it, you cannot stop at one-Naina Talwar),” Deepika posted on Instagram. Producer Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Kunal Roy Kapoor, who was part of the film, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were also at the party.

In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Deepika Padukone played Naina Talwar, a medical student focused only on her studies. Ranbir played a poles-apart character called Kabir, who loves to travel and explore the world. The film explored themes like romance, relationships, and friendship. Helped by the hit soundtrack from Pritam, the movie was a blockbuster. Over the years, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has attained a cult status.

Deepika, on a high after the massive success of Pathaan, is currently working on Project K, a sci-fi film featuring Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan. Ranbir Kapoor is awaiting the release of Animal, directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy. His previous film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, a romantic comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor and directed by Luv Ranjan, crossed the 100-crore mark at the box office.