‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ at 10: Ayan Mukerji says he hasn’t seen the film fully

The beloved coming-of-age romance starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone has completed ten years

May 31, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’

Ayan Mukerji’s coming-of-age romance Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani clocks ten years today. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone along with Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur, was widely adored upon release, achieving cult status among the Indian youth. It also featured a hit soundtrack by Pritam.

Marking the film’s tenth anniversary, director Ayan Mukerji wrote a long post on Instagram. The film marked his second directorial outing with Ranbir Kapoor, preceded by Wake Up Sid (2009) and to be followed by Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022).

In his post, Ayan admitted he hasn’t ever seen the film from beginning to end.

Actor Kalki Koechlin also shared the behind-the-scenes video and recalled memories from the set.

“How we’ve all grown and learnt since then and yet some things I can’t imagine any different, like @deepikapadukone will always be teaching us a dance step we can’t follow, @adityaroykapur will always be our big Lebowski, Ranbir will always play a prank that makes us squeal and @ayan_mukerji will always ask us uncomfortably personal questions that lead to the best conversations loved the memories we collected here, happy 10 years guys,” Kalki wrote.

Deepika Padukone had a brief appearance in Mukerji’s Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. The film’s sequel, Part Two: Dev, will be released in 2026. It will be followed by another installment capping the trilogy.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming release is Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

