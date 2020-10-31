Entertainment

Kajal Aggarwal ties the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu   | Photo Credit: Twitter

Actor Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in a pirvate ceremony in Mumbai.

The couple got married on Friday with their immediate families and close friends in attendence.

While Aggarwal opted for a scarlet bridal ensemble, styled with a pale pink embellished dupatta, Kitchlu was dressed in a silver sherwani.

Hours before her wedding, Aggarwal had shared a black and white picture of her on Instagram.

Kajal’s post on Instagram before the ceremony

Kajal’s post on Instagram before the ceremony  

Donning a white bathrobe, she was seen sporting the traditional jwellery and gajra. Her exquisite lehenga was displayed in the background.

“Calm before the storm #kajgautkitched”, Aggarwal captioned the picture.

On Thursday, the actor had shared a photo from her haldi ceremony which was also an intimate family affair.

Aggarwal, known for movies such as “Singham”, “Magadheera”, “Special 26” and “Thuppakki”, had announced her engagement to Kitchlu on October 6.

“This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit,” Aggarwal had said in a statement.

