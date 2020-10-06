Kajal Aggarwal to marry entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30

The ‘Thuppakki’ star made the announcement on her social media platforms

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has posted on social media that she will marry entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai.

Posting on Twitter, the actor wrote, “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

Gautam Kitchlu runs the e-commerce company Discern Living, and the couple are set to have an intimate two-day wedding in Mumbai.

Kajal, who has starred in several blockbusters like Thuppakki and Magadheera, has the likes of Indian 2, Paris Paris and Mumbai Saga in the pipeline.