February 09, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST

Electronic dance music moves to a new beat with Ravanasura Anthem, the recently released electronic music track that is featured in actor Ravi Teja’s upcoming movie Ravanasura. Hyderabad-based psytrance DJ-producer Novlik Nisudan has produced the track with Uma Shanti of Shanti People and Harika Narayan as vocalists.

The 4.07 minutes song’s ‘Dasakanta Lankapati Ravana’ as a chant — in Harika’s voice — also serves as a hook in it.

“Given that recent dance numbers in movies — especially those produced in the South of India — seem to adapt the basslines’ and ‘arpeggiated acid guitars’ signature to psytrance, I felt there was a potential market already,” says Novlik, adding that methods of music production, incorporating different elements and sound engineering distinguish psytrance from such tracks. “There is a need for new listeners to hear something closer to what we, as psytrance producers work on.”

Novlik credits Abhishek Nama of Abhishek Pictures — the production house of Ravanasura — as the driving force behind bringing this trendy, dance music to a movie. Abhishek’s determination aided the music producer who was aware of the risks in putting out a track with a sound ‘that’s far from the usual’.

The work began with Harika and Harshavardhan Rameshwar providing a ‘scratch track’; Novlik then changed its vibe and sounds to record more vocals. A couple of studio sessions were needed to complete the vocals by Uma Shanti and Harika, followed by inputs in the form of a recording of the rudraveena by Rameshwar. “This recording sat neatly in place of another sound I had used; though short, this element adds a key vibe given that the rudraveena and Ravana have a whole chapter in the epic.”

While the lyrics are derived from the Ramcharitmanas’ Sundarkand, Ravanasura Anthem is relevant to the storyline, linking the film’s plot to Ravana’s story in the epic, says Novlik.

Popular as a DJ -producer, Novlik had a different experience in composing for a movie. The producer who works alone now had a team to critique the work. He admits, “Every track I produced since Ravanasura... draws some inspiration from it and uses some styles and production techniques I learnt while working on it.”

Novlik has composed as many as 207 sounds for the Ravanasura Anthem. “Psytrance tracks have many sounds, complex and rich melodies and creative effects, but most tracks may not incorporate rich vocals combined with organic music, the way Ravanasura… has,” he points out. It was a challenge to integrate different elements while keeping the track length short (traditional psytrance tracks are 5-8 minutes long).

Finally, Novlik hopes originality in the electronic sounds will appeal to electronic music lovers and movie buffs. “Every electronic element is synthesised from scratch; It is a track that holds nothing back.”