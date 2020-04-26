Every person I came in contact with tested negative, says singer Kanika Kapoor

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor on Sunday for the first time openly responded to allegations of not adhering to quarantine norms around the time she had returned from abroad and tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

"Every person that I have come in contact with be it in UK, Mumbai or Lucknow has shown no symptoms of COVID-19, in fact all those tested have been negative,” Ms. Kapoor said in a statement issued on her Instagram page.

“I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchange of information," she said

Ms. Kapoor has been home for 21 days after recovering from COVID-19. Last month, she had triggered a scare among several top politicians who had apparently attended a dinner party with her in Lucknow and those who came in contact with them, after she revealed that she had tested positive for COVID- 19 after returning from the United Kingdom. The UP police also lodged an FIR against her.

Ms. Kapoor says she travelled from UK to Mumbai on March 10 and was "duly screened" at the Mumbai International Airport. There was no advisory on that day (UK travel advisory was released on March 18) that stated that she needed to quarantine herself, she said.

"I showed no ill health so did not quarantine myself," she said, adding that on March 11 she travelled to Lucknow to see her family.

They was no screening setup for domestic flights, she stated. "On the 14th and 15th March, I attended a friend's lunch and dinner. There was no party hosted by me and I was in absolute normal health," Ms. Kapoor added.

She said she developed symptoms on March 17 and 18 and got tested on March 19 and "chose to go to the hospital" when her samples tested positive a day later.

"I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realisation," she said.

" Negativity thrown at a person does not change the reality," Ms. Kapoor also said.