Entertainment

Eminem drops surprise album, inspired by Alfred Hitchcock

Eminem’s new album cover which he shared on Twitter

Eminem’s new album cover which he shared on Twitter  

more-in

The rapper’s eleventh album is titled ‘Music to Be Murdered By’ and was released along with a music video for the song Darkness’

For the second time in recent years, Eminem has surprised the music industry and his fans by dropping an album out of nowhere: in fact, in the middle of the night. His follow-up to the 2018 release Kamikaze is titlted Music to Be Murdered By. The album features a verse from the late Juice WRLD. Others like Black Thought, Q-Tip, Ed Sheeran, Young M.A, Anderson .Paak also appear in the album.

However, fans are most excited about the album artwork that is a direct reference to Alfred Hitchcock (whose earlier album was also titled Music To Be Murdered By). One of the tracks, titled Alfred, is a 30-second clip of the director speaking. The rapper also wrote that the album was inspired by the legendary filmmaker.

 

Eminem announced the album on Twitter by sharing its cover art and writing, “It’s your funeral…”

He has also released a video for the song Darkness.

 

The video for Darkness is a homage to the 2017 Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting in Las Vegas, where a gunman opened fire from his hotel room, killing 58 people before killing himself. The clip for the video depicts shooting at a concert, along with audio and footage from the mass shooting in Vegas. Towards the end of the clip, Eminem even encourages people to register to vote. The clips ends, reading, “When will this end? When enough people care. Register to vote at Vote.gov. Make your voice heard and help change gun laws in America.” The video also has a link to another website with information to various anti-gun violence organisations.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Entertainment
pop music
Digital music
rock and roll music
English cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 4:01:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/eminem-drops-surprise-album-inspired-by-alfred-hitchcock/article30585358.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY