Eminem drops surprise album, inspired by Alfred Hitchcock

For the second time in recent years, Eminem has surprised the music industry and his fans by dropping an album out of nowhere: in fact, in the middle of the night. His follow-up to the 2018 release Kamikaze is titlted Music to Be Murdered By. The album features a verse from the late Juice WRLD. Others like Black Thought, Q-Tip, Ed Sheeran, Young M.A, Anderson .Paak also appear in the album.

However, fans are most excited about the album artwork that is a direct reference to Alfred Hitchcock (whose earlier album was also titled Music To Be Murdered By). One of the tracks, titled Alfred, is a 30-second clip of the director speaking. The rapper also wrote that the album was inspired by the legendary filmmaker.

Eminem announced the album on Twitter by sharing its cover art and writing, “It’s your funeral…”

He has also released a video for the song Darkness.

The video for Darkness is a homage to the 2017 Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting in Las Vegas, where a gunman opened fire from his hotel room, killing 58 people before killing himself. The clip for the video depicts shooting at a concert, along with audio and footage from the mass shooting in Vegas. Towards the end of the clip, Eminem even encourages people to register to vote. The clips ends, reading, “When will this end? When enough people care. Register to vote at Vote.gov. Make your voice heard and help change gun laws in America.” The video also has a link to another website with information to various anti-gun violence organisations.