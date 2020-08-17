Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana in final two seasons of ‘The Crown’

Debicki will be taking over the part from newcomer Emma Corrin who is set to essay young Princess Diana in the upcoming fourth season of the hit Netflix royal drama.

The 30-year-old will be taking over the part from newcomer Emma Corrin who is set to essay young Princess Diana in the upcoming fourth season of the hit Netflix royal drama.

The show, created by Peter Morgan, made the announcement on its official Twitter page.

“Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6),” read the tweet’s caption.

Debicki, who will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s much awaited espionage thriller Tenet, said she is honoured to have been landed the inspiring role.

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one,” the Australian actor said.

Debicki’s credits include films like A Few Best Men, The Great Gatsby, Everest, The Night Manager, Guardians of the Galaxy.

Recently, The Crown added veteran actor Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip to Imelda Stauton’s Queen Elizabeth II for the last two seasons. They will be stepping in for Tobias Menzies and Olivia Colman, respectively.

The first two seasons of The Crown featured Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, Matt Smith as Prince Philip and Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret.

For seasons three and four, the trio are to be played by Colman, Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter.

The fourth season, which is expected to drop later this year, will also feature actor Gillian Anderson as former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.