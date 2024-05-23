1. On May 26 in 1805, Napoléon Bonaparte assumed the title of ‘King’ of a country he had just conquered and was crowned at its famous Gothic cathedral. Prior to this, the many territories had different flags; he united them all under one. Called the ‘tricolore’, it had three horizontal stripes in the same fashion as the French flag, but with one difference: Bonaparte’s favourite colour green replaced the French blue. Which country’s flag is this?

2. On May 26 in 1896, Nicholas II was crowned as the last monarch of Imperial Russia. The specific title for ‘King’ in Russia was derived from the Latin title for all Roman emperors, ‘Caesar’. What title is this, which can either start with a C or a T?

3. On May 26 in 1897, Irish author Bram Stoker had his most famous book published. Seven years earlier, he visited the tiny town of Whitby, went to the library and picked up a rare book called The Accounts of Principalities of Wallachia and Moldavia. The note he wrote down was ‘_____ in Wallachian language means ‘devil’’. He went on to write a book that also referenced the life of Count Vlad the Impaler. What was the title of his book?

4. On May 26 in 1899, five lifts were opened for a recently constructed monument. This brand-new invention now offered an alternative to the 1,710 steps that visitors had to take to get to the top. Built into the four pillars thanks to the forward-thinking engineer, after whom the monument is named, they were only updated next in 1987. Which monument is this?

5. On May 26 in 1923, the very first race of this kind was held at Circuit de la Sarthe in the city of Le Mans in France. A feat of endurance, it is one of the most prestigious events in motorsport. The circuit itself is 13.6 km long and allows speeds of up to 400 kmph. What defining feature also lends the event its name?

6. Born on May 26 in 1926, Miles Davis was an American jazz trumpeter who was very influential to 20th century music. In 1957, he released an album Birth of the____, which had tracks with a more subdued approach to the complex bebop music of that period. The title referenced a word used by African American musicians to mean ‘very good’ as well as ‘relaxed’. Till date, this word is used in the same context. What is the title of the album?

7. On May 26 in 1927, the last car of this revolutionary model rolled off the assembly line after a production run of 15,007,003 vehicles. At the time, it was the very first mass-affordable automobile because every other automobile was handcrafted. Which car was this?

8. On May 26 in 1986, this flag became the official flag for around 440 million people. It consists of 12 golden stars forming a circle on a blue field. It represents the constellation of Corona Borealis, and stands for the stability of government. This is the flag of which supranational entity?

9. On May 26 in 2000, Arthur C. Clarke was knighted for his incredible contribution to science fiction. Known as the ‘Prophet of the Space Age’, his works inspired an entire generation in science. As he was unable to travel to the UK due to being confined to a wheelchair, the knighthood was brought to the city he had made his home for many years, where he also received the honour ‘Sri Lankabhimanya’ in 2005. Which city is this?

10. May 26 is celebrated all over the United States to commemorate one of the simplest yet most satisfying toys. Events are held where participants make their own designs and compete under two categories, ‘Distance travelled’ and ‘Time in air’. What toy is this, to design which, one only needs to know how to fold stuff?

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley.

Answers

1. Italy

2. Czar or Tsar

3. Dracula

4. Eiffel Tower

5. 24 hours (24 Hours of Le Mans)

6. Birth of the ‘Cool’

7. Ford Model T

8. European Union Flag

9. Colombo, Sri Lanka

10. Paper Airplanes (National Paper Airplane Day)