Dancer couple and their symbiotic movement on stage

July 24, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST

Roopa K and Keerthi K are the principle dancers of Natya Institute of Kathak and Choreography (NIKC). The duo will present an original choreography in Bengaluru. Called Syncretic Streams, itis guided and mentored by Madhu Nataraj (Kathak and contemporary dancer and daughter of the legendary Kathak dancer Maya Rao, who founded NIKC).

The dance, Roopa says was initially created and presented as part of a virtual dance festival. “It is a result of our innate desire to express ourselves and tell a story through the medium of dance. The two of us started dancing as a means to express, communicate and receive. We believe in this reciprocity, which is the very essence of art. As a couple who took to dance together, it was important to have a symbiotic relationship with to create a work of art.”

Roopa adds that the dance is explored through four parts. “We use a blend of Kathak and contemporary dance, interweaving hatha yoga and multimedia projections. The dance is a portrayal of duality — the coming together of complementary energies of prakriti and purusha (masculine and feminine). The dance concludes with a piece that invokes the symbiosis between man and nature and the power of this synergy to heal us and the world around us”.

Syncretic Streams, is choreographed and will be performed by Roopa and Keerthi Kumar. Music is by Praveen D Rao and Dheerendra Doss (DOSSMODE).

The dance will be presented at Bangalore International Centre on July 24, 7pm. BIC is also hosting a stage lighting design workshop, Crafting Lightscapes, by Keerthi Kumar the same day at 4pm. For details visit https://www.keerthikumar.design/workshop.