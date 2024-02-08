GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz | The Grammy Awards 2024
Premium

The Grammy Awards 2024 ended on a high note with female artists making history. Here is a quiz on the winners of the coveted musical accolades. 

February 08, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Daily Quiz | The Grammy Awards 2024
Phoebe Bridgers won the most awards at Grammys 2024. She won three awards as a member of a rock band. Name the band. 
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 |  Singer Tyla took home a Grammy for her hit song “Water”. She won the award for a category that was inaugurated this year. Name the category. 
Answer : Best African Music Performance
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
