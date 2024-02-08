Daily Quiz | The Grammy Awards 2024
Phoebe Bridgers won the most awards at Grammys 2024. She won three awards as a member of a rock band. Name the band. START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 |
Singer Tyla took home a Grammy for her hit song “Water”. She won the award for a category that was inaugurated this year. Name the category.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Best African Music Performance
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
2 / 6 |
Meryl Streep, William Shatner, Bernie Sanders, and Michelle Obama were all nominated for a Grammy. The former first lady won the accolade. Identify the category under which they were all nominated.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
3 / 6 |
This R&B artist was nominated for seven Grammys and won three awards. Her two-year-old daughter made history as the Grammy’s youngest nominee as she was nominated along with her mother for best traditional R&B performance. Identify the artist.
4 / 6 |
American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo won a Grammy for Best New Artist this year for her hit album Guts. Is the statement true or false?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : False. She won it last year for her album Sour.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
5 / 6 |
This Comedian hosted the show again this year, marking his fourth consecutive turn at the helm of the ceremony. He was also nominated for a Grammy. Name the comedian and the winner of the category.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Trevor Noah and Dave Chappelle
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
6 / 6 |
Apart from a song from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, all the other songs in this category including the winner, were from the same movie. Identify the movie.
COMMents
SHARE