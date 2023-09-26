Daily quiz | September 26, 2023
1 / 9 | Name the Nobel Laureate, who co-produced and wrote the screenplay for the English version of his hit film ‘Guide, seen with Dev Anand.
2 / 9 | A quiz on the evergreen romantic hero Dev Anand to celebrate the cinema icon’s 100th birthday on September 26
3 / 9 | Name the production house started in 1949 by Dev Anand and his elder brother Chetan Anand.
4 / 9 | Dev Anand made a pact with his friend and fellow actor that he would give a break to the latter as a director, and also act when he got into production. Name the legend and the film.
5 / 9 | Which of Dev Anand’s flicks were adapted from A.J. Cronin’s ‘The Citadel’ and ‘Beyond This Place’?
6 / 9 | He called her ‘Nosey’ and she dubbed him ‘Gregory Peck’. Apart from acting in eight films together, the two had a romantic relationship. Name the singing star who was the highest-paid actress of her time.
7 / 9 | Which legendary singer, who has crooned memorable numbers for Dev Anand, had his first Hindi solo in the star’s ‘Ziddi’ (1948)
8 / 9 | If ‘Chargesheet’ was his last film as a director, what was his first that had Waheeda Rahman as the heroine?
9 / 9 | Name the political party that Dev Anand launched in the 1970s.
