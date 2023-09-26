Daily quiz | September 26, 2023

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /9 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 9 | Name the Nobel Laureate, who co-produced and wrote the screenplay for the English version of his hit film ‘Guide, seen with Dev Anand. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Pearl S. Buck. SHOW ANSWER

2 / 9 | A quiz on the evergreen romantic hero Dev Anand to celebrate the cinema icon’s 100th birthday on September 26 DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Hum Ek Hain’ SHOW ANSWER

3 / 9 | Name the production house started in 1949 by Dev Anand and his elder brother Chetan Anand. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Navketan Films. SHOW ANSWER

4 / 9 | Dev Anand made a pact with his friend and fellow actor that he would give a break to the latter as a director, and also act when he got into production. Name the legend and the film. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Guru Dutt and ‘Baazi’. SHOW ANSWER

5 / 9 | Which of Dev Anand’s flicks were adapted from A.J. Cronin’s ‘The Citadel’ and ‘Beyond This Place’? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Tere Mere Sapne’ and ‘Kala Pani’ SHOW ANSWER

6 / 9 | He called her ‘Nosey’ and she dubbed him ‘Gregory Peck’. Apart from acting in eight films together, the two had a romantic relationship. Name the singing star who was the highest-paid actress of her time. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Suraiya. SHOW ANSWER

7 / 9 | Which legendary singer, who has crooned memorable numbers for Dev Anand, had his first Hindi solo in the star’s ‘Ziddi’ (1948) DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Kishore Kumar. SHOW ANSWER

8 / 9 | If ‘Chargesheet’ was his last film as a director, what was his first that had Waheeda Rahman as the heroine? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Prem Pujari’ SHOW ANSWER