year
Daily quiz | On International Jazz Day
Premium

A quiz on the occasion of International Jazz Day celebrated on April 30

April 30, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

V V Ramanan
International Jazz Day is celebrated on April 30. Credits: X/@IntlJazzDay

International Jazz Day is celebrated on April 30. Credits: X/@IntlJazzDay

Q: Which famous American jazz musician and composer mooted the idea of having an International Jazz Day and when was it first observed?

A: Herbie Hancock and 2012.

Q: Which African city is the Global Host for 2024 and will anchor the International Jazz Day programmes around the world.

A: Tangier, Morocco

Q: Characterised by heavy mode modulation and few chord changes, which type of jazz had its pioneers in Miles Davis and John Coltrane?

A: Modal Jazz

Q: ‘Bird’, the 1988 biographical film directed and produced by Clint Eastwood, is about which famous jazz musician?

A: Charlie Parker

Q: What is the claim to fame of ‘Livery Stable Blues’ released in February 1917?

A: It is acknowledged as the first commercially released jazz recording

Q: Which acclaimed jazz musicians were nicknamed ‘High Priest of Bop’ and ‘King of the Clarinet’?

A: Thelonious Monk and Artie Shaw

Q: Whose autobiography is titled ‘Lady Sings the Blues’ that was adapted into a movie in 1972, starring Diana Ross?

A: Billie Holiday

Legendary singer Ella Fitzgerald, dubbed the ‘the Lady of Swing’, is famous for improvised scat solos.

Legendary singer Ella Fitzgerald, dubbed the ‘the Lady of Swing’, is famous for improvised scat solos. | Photo Credit: AP

