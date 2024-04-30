Daily quiz | On International Jazz Day

Q: Which famous American jazz musician and composer mooted the idea of having an International Jazz Day and when was it first observed?
A: Herbie Hancock and 2012.
Q: Which African city is the Global Host for 2024 and will anchor the International Jazz Day programmes around the world.
A: Tangier, Morocco
Q: Characterised by heavy mode modulation and few chord changes, which type of jazz had its pioneers in Miles Davis and John Coltrane?
A: Modal Jazz
Q: ‘Bird’, the 1988 biographical film directed and produced by Clint Eastwood, is about which famous jazz musician?
A: Charlie Parker
Q: What is the claim to fame of ‘Livery Stable Blues’ released in February 1917?
A: It is acknowledged as the first commercially released jazz recording
Q: Which acclaimed jazz musicians were nicknamed ‘High Priest of Bop’ and ‘King of the Clarinet’?
A: Thelonious Monk and Artie Shaw
Q: Whose autobiography is titled ‘Lady Sings the Blues’ that was adapted into a movie in 1972, starring Diana Ross?
A: Billie Holiday