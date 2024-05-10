Daily Quiz | On Incredible Hulk

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | Bruce Banner’s attempts to save a teenager who runs on the test site of a bomb causing him to get exposed to the gamma rays and sparking his transformation into the Hulk. Name the teenager. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Rick Jones SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | In his debut appearance, the Hulk had a different skin colour, but from the second issue, his skin was changed to the now iconic green colour due to certain printing issues. What was the original colour? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Grey SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Bill Bixby, Lou Ferrigno, Eric Bana, Edward Norton, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth. Who among them has not played the Incredible Hulk? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Tim Roth SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | This Iconic mutant character made his debut in Hulk issue 181. This character has also been a part of a successful film franchise. Name the character. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Wolverine SHOW ANSWER