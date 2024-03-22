GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai’s KC High celebrates its 25th year with an art symposium

The Chennai school hosts a symposium with talks, seminars and workshops

March 22, 2024 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

Team MetroPlus

To mark its 25th year, KC High, hosts an event titled the KC High Art Symposium. Every year, in March, the Chennai school is known to organise an annual art fair but this year round, the scale of the event has magnified. Replete with renowned names from Chennai’s traditional and contemporary art practices, the event will have workshops, panel discussions, performances and seminars over two days.

The event is centred around the theme of Sustainability in Art, with a focus on the urgency to be mindful of our surroundings. Anjanappa Kandey, tholu bommalata artist from Andhra Pradesh will perform a leather puppet show based on The Mahabharata; Aparajithan Adimoolam will lead a session on the Madras Art School and its impact on Chennai’s cultural landscape. Radhika Krish, a glass artist from Chennai will present a lecture on Sustainable Art - Exploring with Recycled Glass. Selvakannan Rathinam from SK’s The Lines & Curves art gallery will host a fine art showcase.

While KC High art students will have a panel discussion on Art Then and Now: Sustainability in Art, Sai Akhil Anand, a young artist aged 12 will discuss the correlation between math and art. 

Activities include a paper mask-making workshop, sustainable art workshop by the Kochi Biennale Foundation, a textile weaving workshop by Naresh Ramasubramaniam from Shuttles & Needles, cyanotype workshop by Varun Gupta of Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation, workshop by Cheriyal folk artists from Telangana, and a terracotta clay workshop by artist Ravindran Velusamy.

On March 22 and 23 from 8.30am to 3.30pm. To know more, a write to events@kchigh.com. 

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.