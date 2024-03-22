Chennai’s KC High celebrates its 25th year with an art symposium

March 22, 2024 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

To mark its 25th year, KC High, hosts an event titled the KC High Art Symposium. Every year, in March, the Chennai school is known to organise an annual art fair but this year round, the scale of the event has magnified. Replete with renowned names from Chennai’s traditional and contemporary art practices, the event will have workshops, panel discussions, performances and seminars over two days.

The event is centred around the theme of Sustainability in Art, with a focus on the urgency to be mindful of our surroundings. Anjanappa Kandey, tholu bommalata artist from Andhra Pradesh will perform a leather puppet show based on The Mahabharata; Aparajithan Adimoolam will lead a session on the Madras Art School and its impact on Chennai’s cultural landscape. Radhika Krish, a glass artist from Chennai will present a lecture on Sustainable Art - Exploring with Recycled Glass. Selvakannan Rathinam from SK’s The Lines & Curves art gallery will host a fine art showcase.

While KC High art students will have a panel discussion on Art Then and Now: Sustainability in Art, Sai Akhil Anand, a young artist aged 12 will discuss the correlation between math and art.

Activities include a paper mask-making workshop, sustainable art workshop by the Kochi Biennale Foundation, a textile weaving workshop by Naresh Ramasubramaniam from Shuttles & Needles, cyanotype workshop by Varun Gupta of Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation, workshop by Cheriyal folk artists from Telangana, and a terracotta clay workshop by artist Ravindran Velusamy.

On March 22 and 23 from 8.30am to 3.30pm. To know more, a write to events@kchigh.com.