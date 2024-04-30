Chennai hosts Jumbo Circus, targets IT professionals and children

April 30, 2024 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST

If you have ever been to the circus in Chennai, you have probably trudged your way through Moore Market to get to the SIAA Grounds, where the circus has been staged for many decades.

It is here that Jumbo Circus, operational since 1977, has always pegged its tent whenever it came to Chennai. But with development in the neighbourhood and the Central Railway station, the circus has moved shop to OMR, closer to the residences of many IT professionals and gated communities.

The entertainment still remains very much the same though. “It will be a treat during the summer vacation, and we have already got some great responses from people, especially IT professionals and their children,” says Shaji Lal, director, Jumbo Circus.

Here, you can watch some jaw-dropping acrobatic and gymnastic acts, peppered with popular film music. “We have the Space Wheel – or the Wheel of Death, as it is called. It is a dangerous stunt that is among our biggest attractions. We also have a team from Tanzania doing pole acrobats and a vertical swing balance act.”

Regulars to circuses over the years might recall a time when animals used to be an active part of the acts – elephants wielding cricket bats, or a lion jumping through a ring of fire.

“Earlier, it was like a moving zoo,” recalls Shaji. But since the ban on animals at circuses, things have changed. However, you can still see a robotic version of animals when you enter this venue, something that Shaji hopes will keep children interested. “For elders, this might be a nostalgic trip, while for kids of this generation, it will be an experience to cherish for a long time.”

The circus is on till May 12 at YMCA Grounds, OMR. Shows are at 4.30pm and 7.30pm. For details, call 8667013077 or 8281606892