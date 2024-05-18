GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cannes 2024: Nancy Tyagi makes her maiden appearance at festival with self-stitched 20 kg gown

The Delhi-based fashion influencer debuted at the 77th Cannes Film Festival wearing a pink ruffled gown, designed and stitched by herself

Updated - May 18, 2024 05:01 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 04:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi at the red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2024.

Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi at the red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: nancytyagi_/Instagram

Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi made her red carpet debut in a pink ruffled gown with an elaborate train at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The Delhi-based digital creator said the gown was designed and stitched by herself.

Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals attention with dramatic second look

Nancy said she took a month to finish the gown, which required over 1000 metres of fabric. Hailing from Baranwa, Uttar Pradesh, Nancy wore a gown that had a strapless decorated bodice along with elbow-high gloves. She completed her look with a silver necklace and tonged tresses.

“Stepping onto the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a debutant feels surreal. I poured my heart and soul into creating this pink gown,” Nancy wrote in a post on her Instagram account

ALSO READ:Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani shares look ahead of red carpet debut

Nancy, who grew popular during the pandemic-induced lockdown, is known for making attractive pieces out of fabrics bought from local stores. Wearing the 20-kg gown, Nancy walked the red carpet as part of the Brut India Squad.

Related Topics

fashion / lifestyle and leisure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.