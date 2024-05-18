GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals attention with dramatic second look

Attending the screening of ‘Kinds of Kindness’, Aishwarya wore a double-shaded outfit in blue and silver designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock

Published - May 18, 2024 11:25 am IST

ANI
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends the "Kinds Of Kindness" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andre Pain - Pool/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends the "Kinds Of Kindness" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andre Pain - Pool/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: POOL

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her presence felt with her gorgeous look at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. She brought charm and elegance and took over the red carpet in an extravagant fringe gown. Aishwarya's second Cannes look was all about dramatic flair and sleeves.

Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends the ‘Megalopolis’ red carpet

She wore a double-shaded outfit in blue and silver designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. She is attending the screening of Kinds of Kindness. Her pictures went viral on social media. Fashion photographer Shailza Swami shared the picture on her Instagram stories.

For her first look at the screening of 'Megalopolis', Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the red carpet in a black and gold ensemble that epitomised glamour and sophistication.The former Miss World exuded elegance in a gown adorned with intricate golden patterns.Her attire featured a long train embellished with opulent golden flowers, exuding an aura of regal charm.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan accessorised her ensemble with statement golden earrings, adding a touch of vintage allure to her overall look.With voluminous ruffled sleeves and a striking golden pattern adorning the front, her gown exuded a sense of grandeur and refinement. Aishwarya retained a hint of nostalgia with her retro-inspired hairstyle, opting to keep her hair cascading down, accentuated by elegantly placed pins at the front.Fans and admirers alike lauded her impeccable fashion sense and radiant presence, making her a standout presence amidst the glitz and glamour of the Cannes Film Festival. (ANI)

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.