Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani shares look ahead of red carpet debut

Actor Kiara Advani is set to make her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Reaching the French Riviera, Kiara posted a video of her outfit by Indian designer Prabal Gurung. The actor looked fetching in an ivory-white gown with a thigh-high slit. She also sported pearl accessories.

“Rendezvous at the Riviera,” Kiara captioned the post.

Kiara on Friday night attended a gala dinner at Cannes. The Kabir Singh star represented India at Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the festival, emphasising India’s growing influence in the global cinema landscape.

The event brings together several women from around the world and recognises their contributions to the entertainment field.

On the work front, Kiara last appeared in Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023). She has the Telugu film Game Changer on the cards.

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made two head-turning appearances on the Cannes red carpet. Actor Sobhita Dhulipala, also at Cannes, was photographed in a purple jumpsuit attending a party on the sidelines of the festival.

(with ANI inputs)