Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani shares look ahead of red carpet debut

Reaching the French Riviera, Kiara posted pictures of her outfit by Indian designer Prabal Gurung

Updated - May 18, 2024 03:01 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 02:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kiara Advani at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani at Cannes 2024

Actor Kiara Advani is set to make her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Reaching the French Riviera, Kiara posted a video of her outfit by Indian designer Prabal Gurung. The actor looked fetching in an ivory-white gown with a thigh-high slit. She also sported pearl accessories.

“Rendezvous at the Riviera,” Kiara captioned the post.

Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals attention with dramatic second look

Kiara on Friday night attended a gala dinner at Cannes. The Kabir Singh star represented India at Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the festival, emphasising India’s growing influence in the global cinema landscape.

The event brings together several women from around the world and recognises their contributions to the entertainment field.

On the work front, Kiara last appeared in Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023). She has the Telugu film Game Changer on the cards.

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made two head-turning appearances on the Cannes red carpet. Actor Sobhita Dhulipala, also at Cannes, was photographed in a purple jumpsuit attending a party on the sidelines of the festival. 

Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “Megalopolis” in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2024

Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “Megalopolis” in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2024 | Photo Credit: STEPHANE MAHE

Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film 'Kinds of Kindness' in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2024. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Kinds of Kindness" in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2024. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | Photo Credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Sobhita Dhulipala attends the Magnum “Welcome To The Pleasure Express” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Magnum Beach on May 16, 2024 in Cannes, France

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Sobhita Dhulipala attends the Magnum “Welcome To The Pleasure Express” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Magnum Beach on May 16, 2024 in Cannes, France | Photo Credit: ANDREAS RENTZ

(with ANI inputs)

Indian cinema / World cinema / fashion

Comments

