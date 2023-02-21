HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Barbara Bosson, Emmy-nominated ‘Hill Street Blues’ star, dies at 83

Bosson received Emmy nominations in five consecutive years for her role on the acclaimed NBC drama 'Hill Street Blues'

February 21, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
Barbara Bosson has passed away at 83 in Los Angeles, said The Hollywood Reporter..

Barbara Bosson has passed away at 83 in Los Angeles, said The Hollywood Reporter.. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Veteran star Barbara Bosson has passed away at 83.

Bosson died on Saturday in Los Angeles, said The Hollywood Reporter.

Bosson received Emmy nominations in five consecutive years for her turn as the divorcee Fay Furillo on the acclaimed NBC drama 'Hill Street Blues', co-created by her then-husband Steven Bochco.

The actor was also known for her work on three ABC series: as the divorced boss of John Ritter's San Francisco police inspector on the 1987-89 comedy-drama 'Hooperman', as the mayor of Los Angeles on the 1990 musical drama 'Cop Rock' and as prosecutor Miriam Grasso on the 1995-97 legal drama 'Murder One'. All three shows were co-created by Bochco, too.

In 1970, Bosson married writer-producer Steven Bochco ('Hill Street Blues', 'L.A. Law', 'Murder One'), with whom she had two children. The two divorced in 1997. Bochco died in 2018.

Bosson is survived by her son, daughter, granddaughter and grandson.

Related Topics

television personalities / death

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.