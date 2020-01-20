Australian Open to celebrate ‘Harry Potter’ day next week

The 2020 Australian Open is hosting a Harry Potter Day on its premises next week, to the excitement of several fans of the popular book and movie franchise in the country.

On Monday, January 27, members from the cast of the award-winning play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will make their presence felt at the Australian Open ballpark for an entire day. Gyton Grantley, who plays adult Ron Weasley in the play, will swap his wand for a racket at the AO!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child | Photo Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Tennis sensation Coco Gauff even joined in the festivities, posted pictures promoting the initiative, and met up with some of the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child including Gyton Grantley to promote Harry Potter Day.

The event will feature a spell-casting show, screenings of the Harry Potter movies and an opportunity for fans to meet the cast from the play, and racquets will be swapped for wands.