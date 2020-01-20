Entertainment

Australian Open to celebrate ‘Harry Potter’ day next week

Coco Gauff is all set for ‘Harry Potter’ Day at the AO

Coco Gauff is all set for ‘Harry Potter’ Day at the AO   | Photo Credit: Twitter/ Coco Gauff

more-in

The ongoing tennis tournament will host a day for all fans of the boy wizard on January 27 at Melbourne Park

The 2020 Australian Open is hosting a Harry Potter Day on its premises next week, to the excitement of several fans of the popular book and movie franchise in the country.

On Monday, January 27, members from the cast of the award-winning play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will make their presence felt at the Australian Open ballpark for an entire day. Gyton Grantley, who plays adult Ron Weasley in the play, will swap his wand for a racket at the AO!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child   | Photo Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Tennis sensation Coco Gauff even joined in the festivities, posted pictures promoting the initiative, and met up with some of the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child including Gyton Grantley to promote Harry Potter Day.

 

The event will feature a spell-casting show, screenings of the Harry Potter movies and an opportunity for fans to meet the cast from the play, and racquets will be swapped for wands.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Entertainment
celebrity
entertainment award
children's books
tennis
sports event
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 7:01:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/australian-open-to-celebrate-harry-potter-day-next-week/article30608069.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY