Thirty upcoming artists embrace the lockdown

The Spirit Remains Unlocked is an online project launched on March 25th, the first day of the three week lockdown, by Gurugram-based art consultant and curator Lubna Sen. The commercial project initially had just 10 artists, but today has 30 from across the country. “Art has always been a cultural documentation of the time that it was produced. Through The Spirit Remains Unlocked we aim to create a snapshot of history through the life and work of these artists,” says Sen, who founded The Art Route, a platform that connects emerging artists with buyers.

Lockdown art

Lubna Sen

On each Facebook (The Art Route) post, Sen introduces an artist, with their picture, their work during the lockdown, the process of the work, and a thought from the artist, in the current context. “Faith is my boat, art is my activity,” says Nitasha Jaini, for instance. Her acrylic on canvas, titled Yellow Photo Work, shows a nude “looking into the far distance at some golden light, while the office going are busy as ever”.

Mosaic artist Kanika Singh has created a Tapestry of Mosaic, three panels, 2x4 feet, of vitreous glass tiles, stained glass, beads, bubbles, mirror and ceramic tiles. “It is time for the dreamers, artists and creators to surface and showcase the true creative spirit,” says a post dedicated to her work.

With galleries shut and major international fairs and exhibitions cancelled or postponed indefinitely, the art world is facing a financial crisis ahead. In these times of uncertainty, Sen says the brick and mortar gallery model will be under strain.

“We will have to learn new ways to survive. The cancellation of all physical events like exhibitions and residencies mean that artists lose not only the opportunity to earn through sale, but also to showcase their works. Promotion of their work is vital for their survival,” says Sen.

She used to be a management professional before she studied art history (at the National Museum Institute) and its promotion (at Sotheby’s, London; and the Museum Of Modern Art, New York) before setting up The Art Route in 2014.

Working with emotions

There are some artists who are hoping to capture their emtotions in their work. Pranjit Sarma, a printmaker in Bengaluru, says, “We as humans value social interactions. Due to this lockdown, we are all on our own. I often question myself during these times: Where is our spirit in the absence of social interactions now? Have we unlocked our spirit even today?”

Sarma has not been able to visit his studio, but has recently picked up sketching. “As a printmaker, I have been doing research on the subject of motherhood since 2017. In this period of the lockdown, I realise how motherhood also plays a role in psychologically stabilising each individual. I have been trying to re-visit the essence of motherhood and identify the modification in a mother’s role in today’s times.”

A. Naveen Kumar’s work Siege of Delhi 1857

Similarly, A. Naveen Kumar, an inter-media artist living between Bengaluru and Palakkad, says his studio is a place where aesthetic practice is infused with personal beliefs, memories, identities and stories. His work Siege of Delhi was born during his many visits to the labyrinthine gallis (streets) of the Walled City of Delhi.

“The studio space becomes a location where existential questions regarding self-identity and knowledge about the world is developed. I am now looking at how the studio table itself can become a work of art. Every single object in my studio started interacting with me,” he says.

Once the lockdown opens, Sen will exhibit the work in a gallery in Delhi.