Shan Re, Romicon Revola showcase Nature’s need for flowers in their work

September 22, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST

Floral symphony is an invitation to celebrate Nature’s canvas and acknowledge the significance of flowers in our ecosystem, says Bengaluru-based Shan Re.

The artist’s works are on display along with those by her daughter, Romicon Revolawhich also follow a flowery theme. “I have titled my series Nocturnal Blooms and it is open to interpretation,” says Shan, adding, “This means that I have created a title that allows for a rich and diverse range of interpretations which can enhance the engagement of my audience.”

According to Shan, the series itself has multiple perspectives. “It can be a metaphor for personal growth or a symbolic representation of flowers blooming in the face of an ecological crisis or as a symbol of resilience and timelessness.”

Perhaps an interesting facet of this exhibition is Shan’s use of her fingers to create the 50 canvases in this series. “For this particular series, I haven’t used tools such as paint brushes or a palette knife, just my fingers. This technique was an accidental invention,” she admits, adding, “It was a liberating experience for me as I feel energy flows with the freedom of spontaneity. I felt connected to my inner self by breaking free from convention and embracing my artistical intuition without any inhibition. This was a deeply enriching experience.”

Shan says the series comprises works of different sizes, all of which were executed this year using acrylic on canvas. “I find my inspiration in the symphony of life that surrounds me; creativity is what excites me more than anything else. Colour is the vital force and a symbolic language through which I create powerful narratives.”

Shan’s daughter, Romicon Revola, is also displaying a few of her works at Floral Symphony. “I am primarily a sculptor working with outdoor sculptures and large scale installations. For this show however, I am displaying smaller pieces from my series titled Trilokini and Maya. They are two female characters that I’ve created, which talk about environmental consciousness — you could call them my own earth deities,” says Romicon.

She goes on to elaborate on one of her works. “Trilokini is a female bust with butterflies emerging from it. While it is open to interpretation, from my perspective, it is a personification of the Earth. Each Trilokini in the series has a different character even though the shape and form appear similar. This is an ongoing series and I’ve been creating Trilokini characters since 2018.”

“The butterfly entered my artistic vocabulary around 2017,” says the sculptor, talking about the recurring motif in her work. “Cubbon Park has a programme of giving the trunks of fallen trees to artists to create something meaningful. It was India’s 70th Independence Day and I sculpted a caterpillar from a silver oak trunk, which had 70 steel butterflies emerging out of it. That was the first time that in my body of work that I had used the butterfly form.”

“I became interested in exploring that further and eventually realised it’s a very powerful symbol not only spiritually or philosophically, but also in terms of sustainability. Butterflies are sensitive creatures and environmentalists study them as bio indicators of environmental health.”

Floral Symphony: A Celebration of Nature’s Canvas by Shan Re and Romicon Revola is on display at Gallery G till September 30.