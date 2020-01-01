Mixing colours, mirroring lives

As you enter the small room on the second floor of Apparao Galleries, a giant thousand-rupee note welcomes you. On the note are a few people running, with stars on their heads and balloons in their hands. Mahatma Gandhi, on the note, is laughing at the gimmicks. This work, by artist Sanjeev Rao Guthi, speaks volumes about the power struggles that dominate society today.

At a time when man’s penchant for money and power is at its highest, the exhibition by Sanjeev Rao Guthi, titled Unpredictable Probabilities, becomes relevant. The stars on the heads of the people in the giant note are a symbol of power; the balloons they carry can burst any time. It is a reminder that power is not eternal.

On moving further into the display, a colourful painting calls for attention. Many people are moving on a bike with their belongings. They are migrating, and are in search of better lives. The bike is symbolic of the journey of life. Sanjeev says, “If you have money, you are respected.” His paintings are reflective of what he reads, sees, listens to and experiences in his daily life. It is the medium through which he responds.

Sanjeev has been working on this series of paintings for the last one year — watercolour is his medium of choice. The idea for this series emerged from the changing nature of human behaviour that had caught his attention lately. He points out that humanity is hardly present in the world today.

Though his paintings reflect struggles, they are colourful. He justifies this by saying, “Life offers different challenges to different people. The way these challenges are approached and resolved, also differs. So the different shades represent plurality.” He also adds that the people are all in brightly coloured dresses, to convey how an individual attempts to emphasise himself. It tells how man considers himself the most important, in society.

Quite interestingly, one finds a lot of zebras in his paintings. Here he employs satire to reach his audience. Zebras, according to Sanjeev, “are beautiful donkeys.” They work hard, not realising what they are working for.

In addition to this series, the exhibition also carries a few paintings by Laxma Goud and T Vaikuntam.

Unpredictable Probabilities is open to public at Apparao Galleries, Nungambakkam, till January 10. Call 28332226.