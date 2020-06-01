Art

Artist Christo, known for wrapping exteriors of landmarks, dies at 84

Bulgarian artist Christo poses in front of the monumental

Bulgarian artist Christo poses in front of the monumental "Mastaba" art work at the Maeght Foundation (Fondation Maeght) on the opening day of the exibition, in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, southeastern France. File Photo.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The Bulgarian-born artist made his name transforming landmarks such as Germany's Reichstag by covering them with reams of cloth.

Christo, the Bulgarian-born artist best known for his temporary installations based on wrapping the exteriors of landmark buildings, bridges and outdoor spaces, died on Sunday at age 84 of natural causes at his home in New York City.

“Christo lived his life to the fullest, not only dreaming up what seemed impossible but realizing it,” the office of the artist, born Christo Yavacheff, said in a statement.

Christo escaped from then-Communist Bulgaria in 1957, first to Prague and then to Vienna and Geneva. A year later, he moved to Paris, where he met his wife and art partner, Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon. He lived in New York for 56 years.

In 2018, he presented “The London Mastaba” — a 20-metre-high (66-foot) sculpture of an ancient Egyptian tomb, made from 7,506 red, white and mauve barrels put on a platform in a lake in London's Hyde Park.

Christo and Jeanne-Claude, who died in 2009, are also known for such works as “The Gates,” a 2005 installation in New York's Central Park, and the wrapping of the Reichstag in Berlin in 1995 in a vast silvery curtain.

The sunset illuminates the German Reichstag wrapped with silver polypropylene fabric, during the "Wrapped Reichstag" project by conceptual artists Christo and Jeanne Claude, Berlin, Germany, June 25, 1995.

The sunset illuminates the German Reichstag wrapped with silver polypropylene fabric, during the "Wrapped Reichstag" project by conceptual artists Christo and Jeanne Claude, Berlin, Germany, June 25, 1995.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

His latest project envisioned wrapping the Arc de Triomphe in Paris in 25,000 square metres of recyclable polypropylene fabric in silvery blue and 7,000 metres of red rope.

“Christo and Jeanne-Claude have always made clear that their artworks in progress be continued after their deaths. Per Christo's wishes, 'L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped' in Paris, France, is still on track for September 18 October 3, 2021,” the statement said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 10:18:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/art/artist-christo-known-for-wrapping-exteriors-of-landmarks-dies-at-84/article31719682.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY