Artgram, a cosy art studio that allows guests creative freedom

Drawing, painting, block printing and more are on the cards at this DIY art studio, with branches in six cities in India. Founded by Shwetha Somisetty and Hema Somisetty, Artgram merges the creative allure of an art studio with the cosy ambience of a cafe in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Nellore and Mysuru. Here, visitors can immerse themselves in art and craft while sipping a cup of coffee or digging into quick bites. What sets this initiative apart is the freedom it offers. Unlike structured art classes, here you have the liberty to choose your medium, pace and style.

Guests can choose from over 20 DIY art activities, each carefully curated to cater to varying skill levels and interests. Whether you are a seasoned artist looking to unwind in a relaxed creative space or a novice eager to explore your artistic side, there is something here for everyone. In each studio, an art assistant provides all the materials and gives a basic idea on how to do the activity. While this is not your typical art workshop which is guided by an artist, the activities are fairly simple and self-explanatory. At the end of the activity, people take home their creations.

It was sometime in 2023 when Shwetha, who had shifted base to Vijayawada from Bengaluru, realised that there were no art related recreation spaces in Vijayawada. An architect by profession, Shwetha was interested in art from her childhood. It was natural for her to take the entrepreneurial plunge to start Artgram along with her co-sister Hema. Artgram’s first DIY art studio came up at Mogalrajpuram in Vijayawada. “The idea was quite a hit last summer. The joy and surprise that one can create something beautiful is priceless!” says Shwetha. Soon, she started two studios in Hyderabad in Gachibowli and Banjara Hills, and gradually expanded into more cities including Visakhapatnam.

While art is the main focus of Artgram, visitors can also order some quick bites from a basic food and beverage menu at the studios. In Visakhapatnam, Artgram opened its first DIY studio at Wabi Sabi Art Cafe at Visalakshinagar recently. The ambience is relaxed, with no pressure to create in a certain way.

“The idea is to let creativity flow; I suggest that guests add or remove certain elements to express themselves. The choice of colours can be different; so at the end, every art that guests take home has a personal touch,” says Vasavi Pachigolla, the art assistant at Artgram’s studio in Visakhapatnam.

The studio has a brochure with different kinds of activities like mosaic art, letter painting, floral frames, Madhubani art, family, friends and couple boards, acrylic pour and glass painting. Guests can pay and choose any activity and spend a couple of hours at the studio to complete it.

“It is relaxing as well as satisfying to see the creations take shape. I was looking for something unique to gift my brother and chanced upon this art studio. I made a vehicle themed frame with the starting letter of his name and it came out so well!” says Darshana, who spent an evening at the studio in Visakhapatnam.

Shwetha carefully picks the activities to bring about a diversity but at the same time ensuring simplicity. Coming up soon on the menu of Artgram are canvas clutch painting, accessories organiser, pot painting, block painting and spin art.