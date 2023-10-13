A space for queer people to be themselves

October 13, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

“It is from the community to the world,” says Veena Kulkarni, the co-founder of Maya Bazaar, a travelling marketplace for entrepreneurs, artistes and performers from the LGBTQIA+ community, which will be hosting its fourth edition at Jayamahal Palace Hotel, Bengaluru, this weekend.

The mela, which seeks to provide a safe platform for members of the community to exhibit their wares, will be attended by 130 entrepreneurs from all over the country “who are bringing their queerness through their products,” as Mujeer Pasha, the stage director of the festival puts it. Some of these people have been part of previous editions of the festival, while others are new, he says, adding that essentially, Maya Bazaar “is trying to bring it (queerness) to the open and inviting anyone in.”

The event idea started in 2021, during the pandemic, when friends Sanam Dembla, Veena Kulkarni and Swathi CG, all Bengaluru-based, joined hands to create this space for queer people to do business. “We believe in queer, intersectional feminism…growing together, learning from each other,” says Veena, who goes by the pronouns she/her. “We wanted to tell the world who we were and, while doing that, conduct business,” she says.

They hit upon the idea of a travelling marketplace, going on to kick off their first edition in Goa. “It was very small, but it went really well,” recalls Veena, adding that they had around 40 stalls and 1,500 walk-ins on that occasion. The second and third editions were in Shimla and Bengaluru, respectively, with the event offerings organically expanding over time. “We had around 100 stalls and 4,000 people walking in at Bengaluru last year,” recalls Veena. “It was huge, and it blew all our minds.”

Stalls, performances and beyond

This year, the brands exhibiting their products include Kolkata-based jewellery brand Rangili, Bengaluru-based pottery studio Yogam Pottery and Mumbai-based scarf brand Salsette. There will also be food, workshops and performances on this occasion.

“This year, we have managed to get some 18 acts and 35-40 artistes, most of whom are queer,” says Mujeer (he/him), adding that some of the offerings on the stage, called Maya Munch, include a drag show, dance performances, beatboxing, standup and musical performances among other things. “The idea is to explore what is queer and who is an ally through these performances. I see this as a conversation, a discourse into what is queer.”

And what role does a space like this play in shaping the queer narrative around identity and inclusion? “It allows people to be themselves, at least for those two days,” says Veena. Also, it helps forward the narrative she says. “Earlier, we talked about livelihood and getting jobs,” she says. “Here, we are talking about creating a workspace and an economy that isn’t as cut-throat as the world outside.”

Equally important, however, is that it creates a reference for what queer people have never had, points out Mujeer. “A place you can be yourself and have your friends around…a certain sense of Utopia.”

Maya Bazaar will be held at Jayamahal Palace on October 14 and 15. To know more, email mayabazaar@roadtoutopia.in